Boeing wants to buy back the company that builds the body of its troubled Max planes

New York (CNN) — Boeing said it is in talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier that was part of Boeing until a 2005 sale, and one that was also involved in the Alaska Air doorplug incident.

Boeing sold Spirit in 2005, receiving $900 million in cash for the sale. Spirit AeroSystems, which is based in Wichita, Kansas, makes major parts of several Boeing models, including the fuselages for the 737 Max. The parts are then shipped to Boeing’s factory in Washington state via rail.

Spirit has had its own series of quality control issues in recent years that has caused problems for Boeing, and forced Boeing to agree to give it an extra $60 million in revenue for the last year in 2024 and 2025.