Black bear crashes toddler's birthday party in Connecticut

An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.

Laura Durst said a large black bear decided to help itself to some cupcakes after it popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

This made some adults grab the children and take them into the garage.

Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns.

Others yelled at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

It made its way to the dessert table and began snacking some more.

Durst said they ended up waiting in the house until the bear left.