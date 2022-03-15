Watch
Bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent passes U.S. Senate

Charles Krupa/AP
Most Americans will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an hour of evening light for months ahead, as Daylight Saving Time returns this weekend. The time change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Mar 15, 2022
A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent unanimously passed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

Both of Florida's senators' names were on the bill and Senator Rick Scott said it should immediately pass the House and head to President Biden's desk.

The bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act calls for a repeal of the temporary period for Daylight Saving Time, providing for more sunshine year round.

You can read the bill's full text here.

