Bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent passes U.S. Senate

A bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent unanimously passed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

Both of Florida's senators' names were on the bill and Senator Rick Scott said it should immediately pass the House and head to President Biden's desk.

The bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act calls for a repeal of the temporary period for Daylight Saving Time, providing for more sunshine year round.

