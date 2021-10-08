NewsNational Actions Facebook Tweet Email Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump docs By: The Associated & Scripps National Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 08, 2021 and last updated 2021-10-08 15:28:16-04 Report a typo Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Report a typo Sign up for the Sarah's Walking Club Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Sarah's Walking Club Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information