Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices

The White House announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden had directed the Department of Energy to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House said that of the 50 million barrels that will be used up from the reserve, 32 million barrels would "eventually return" in an exchange that will take place in the years ahead. Eighteen million barrels will act as "an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized."

In the statement, the White House blamed current high gas prices on supply chain issues wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price of gas has been elevated across the country in the past year. According to AAA, the current national average for a gallon of gas is $3.40, up from a national average of $2.11 a year ago.

The move announced by the White House on Tuesday comes just days after Biden directed the FTC to investigate potential "illegal conduct" and anti-competitive behavior by gas and oil companies over keeping prices higher than they needed to be.

Biden has also pressured oil-rich countries around the world to pump more oil, but his efforts have not yet made headway.

Biden is slated to deliver remarks about the economy Tuesday afternoon at the White House.