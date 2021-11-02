Watch
Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

<b>AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File</b><br/><br/>
Posted at 4:05 AM, Nov 02, 2021
The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

Methane packs a stronger short-term climate punch than even carbon dioxide.

The plan was being announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

It would tighten methane regulations for the oil and gas sector and crack down on leaks from pipelines.

A proposed rule would for the first time target emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focus only on new wells.

