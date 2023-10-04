Biden announces more student debt relief as payments resume after the coronavirus pandemic pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced another $9 billion in federal student loan debt forgiveness. The relief will be provided through existing programs. The details were provided by the White House on Wednesday. Biden has been under pressure to fulfill his promises on student debt relief even though his original plan was overturned by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court. In total, 3.6 million borrowers will have had $127 billion in debt wiped out since the Democratic president took office. The White House says Biden believes college should be a ticket to the middle class, not a burden weighing on families. Republicans have fought Biden's plans on student debt.

