Bear enters California law enforcement facility to inspect vending machines

TRUCKEE, California — A furry four-legged visitor has been caught on camera entering a law enforcement facility.

The California Highway Patrol says a black bear wandered into their Donner Pass Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility on the night of November 17.

It didn't appear the furry fella needed much help either. The bear easily stands on its hind legs to open the door and then reverts back to all fours as it enters to apparently inspect the facilities vending machines.

Donner Pass shared the video of the 'breaking and entering' on their Facebook page.