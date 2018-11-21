Avoid the stress: Here are the restaurants open on Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition.

Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will feature a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those just not wanting to cook.

Here is a list of major chain restaurants opting to open for Thanksgiving (hours and participation vary):

Boston Market: Boston Market fans have two options for Thanksgiving: Participate in the restaurant's Thanksgiving Day menu, or have the restaurant cater a meal at home. To see the full Thanksgiving menu, click here.

Buca di Beppo: Like Boston Market, Buca di Beppo is offering diners the option of enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal in the restaurant, or by catering. Click here to see the options.

Cracker Barrel: Cracker Barrel calls Thanksgiving its "busiest day of the year" as the company said all of its 647 locations will be fully staffed for Thanksgiving. For $12.99 for adults, and $7.99 for children, the restaurant is offering its Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meals for in-store guests. The meal comes with gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert

Cracker Barrel as is offering its Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals and Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals as a to-go option.

Denny's: Most of its locations will have its standard menu available. Among the menu items, Denny's offers a turkey and stuffing meal.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse: For $42, guests can enjoy a three-course turkey dinner that includes all the traditional fixings. Click here for reservations and details.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will be open with a special Thanksgiving buffet, among other entrees. Prices varies by location. Click here to see the buffet menu.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: The steakhouse will have a special 3-course dinner starting at $39.95 with all of your holiday favorites, including: Oven-roasted turkey breast; sausage and herb stuffing; sweet potato casserole; and pumpkin cheesecake. Reservations are available by clicking here.

Ted's Montana Grill: Most Ted's Montana Grill locations will be open, and offering a special Thanksgiving Day menu, featuring a roast turkey feast for $29. Ted's will also have a select menu of other items, including burgers and steaks. Its menu and a list of participating locations is available here.

Waffle House: Almost every Waffle House locations offers hash browns and other classic items 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving.