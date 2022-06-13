Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

Automakers-EV Credit-Congress
Keith Srakocic/AP
FILE - A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E charges at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa on May 6, 2021. Major automakers wrote a letter to Congress Monday, June 13, 2022, to lift the cap on the number of tax credits available to buyers of qualifying hybrid and fully electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Automakers-EV Credit-Congress
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 14:16:43-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people would be offered tax credits if they buy a hybrid or fully electric vehicles.

In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.

Currently, the number of tax credits allowed are capped at 200,000 per company.

RECOMMENDED: Debunking electric vehicle myths

General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it.

Automakers say they want the cap lifted until "the EV market is more mature," without giving a time frame.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!