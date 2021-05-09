Authorities: 4 dead, 1 hurt after shooting, fire in Maryland

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead, including a suspect, and at least one more is injured after a shooting and fire in Maryland.
Baltimore County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said officers responded around 6:40 a.m. Saturday to reports of both a fire and an active shooter in the community of Woodlawn.
Stewart said officers found an armed man outside and shot him.
Police identified the man as 56-year-old Everton Brown, a local resident.
Authorities said they fought the fire that started in a townhouse and spread to two others.
Officials said three other people in addition to the suspect were found dead.