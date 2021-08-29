Watch
'As long as it takes': FEMA, other agencies respond to Ida

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA headquarters, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Washington. Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe Biden
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 18:52:58-04

Federal officials say hundreds of emergency responders are in place in Louisiana and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has power restoration experts and generators at the ready as Hurricane Ida bashes the region.

The Coast Guard prepositioned vessels for deepwater search and rescue efforts. Other states also sent teams to help with ground and water rescue.

Much of the response began days before Sunday's landfall. President Joe Biden said federal support would remain in the region for “as long as it takes.”

FEMA said more than 2,400 FEMA employees were in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and ready to help.

