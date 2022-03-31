Anti-death penalty advocate weds man on Oklahoma death row

MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger said she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row.

Richard Glossip has narrowly escaped execution three times. He could be the next man Oklahoma puts to death now that the state has lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions put in place due to mishaps in his case and others.

Sean Murphy | Oklahoma Department of Corrections Lea Rodger, 32, poses for a photo on March 28, 2022, in McAlester, Okla., the day before she married Oklahoma death row-inmate Richard Glossip, at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

Rodger, who is 32, said that's why she didn't want to waste any time marrying Glossip.

Robert Dunham with the Death Penalty Information Center said death row weddings don't happen often, but that under federal law marriage is a fundamental personal right that prisoners retain.