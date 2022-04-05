America’s casinos off to their fastest 2-month start ever

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — America’s commercial casinos are off to their best two-month start ever, the latest indication the industry is recovering in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Gaming Association says revenue from in-person casino games, sports betting and internet gambling reached nearly $9 billion in January and February, up more than 19% from the previous record set in 2020.

In-person slots and table games revenue was over $7 billion in the first two months of 2022, up just under 1% from the same period in 2020. The figures do not include tribal-run casinos, like the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, many of which are experiencing similar increases.

Last year was the best ever for the U.S. casino industry as it won $53 billion. Almost $45 billion was won from in-person gamblers at casinos last year, up 6.6% from 2019.