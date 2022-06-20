American Airlines to cut service to 3 cities due to pilot shortage, reports say

A pilot shortage is reportedly forcing American Airlines to stop servicing three U.S. cities.

According to The Dallas Morning News, American will stop flying to Toledo, Ohio, Ithaca, New York and Islip, New York.

People who had already booked flights to those locations will be offered other arrangements, according to CBS News, which received a statement from American.

"We're extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time," the spokesperson said.

American plans to end service to the three cities on Sept. 7.