AMC Theatres bringing back $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays — permanently

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — AMC is claiming Tuesdays for the movies with $5 movie tickets.

What started as a limited-time promotion, has become permanent.

The low-cost $5 shows are available for anyone who chooses to join the free AMC stubs loyalty club.

To make your movie experience even better, AMC is offering a small popcorn and soda combo for an additional $5. That’s a movie and snacks for only 10 bucks.

The deal only applies to shows on Tuesdays.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Producer for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.