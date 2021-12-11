Watch
Amazon warehouse in Illinois reportedly suffers partial collapse amid severe weather

KMOV
Storm damage in Missouri
Posted at 11:47 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 23:49:31-05

Workers were reportedly trapped inside an Amazon warehouse in Illinois Friday night as severe weather rolled through the area.

According to the Fox affiliate in St. Louis, KTVI, up to 100 people could be stuck inside the building in Edwardsville, Illinois. It's unclear whether anyone is injured.

Video from KMOV, the CBS affiliate in the area, shows extensive damage to the building and others in the area.

KTVI reports that a tornado touched down in Edwardsville around 8:30 p.m.

Multiple first responders are on the scene as severe weather continues to threaten the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

