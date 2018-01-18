Amazon releases list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Amazon has released its list of 20 finalists to host its HQ2 project. 

The company reported on its website that it plans to invest $5 billion in construction and the second headquarters will create as many as 50,000 "high-paying jobs." 

The list includes Toronto along with 19 communities in the United States. Major population centers such as New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago were included along with smaller cities such as Columbus, Ohio and Pittsburgh. 

 

The 20 finalists include Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Montgomery County in Maryland, Nashville, Newark, New York City, Northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Toronto and Washington D.C.

 

 

Amazon's first headquarters in Seattle has more than 40,000 employees and includes 33 buildings totaling 8.1 million square feet, according to the company's website. 

