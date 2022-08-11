Watch Now
LIVE: AG Merrick Garland delivers a statement

Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray
Andrew Harnik/AP
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, takes a question from a reporter during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, to discuss new and recent enforcement actions to disrupt and prosecute criminal Russian activity. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 14:30:48-04

Attorney General Merrick Garland will deliver a statement at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Department of Justice did not specify why Garland was calling the last-minute briefing.

It is unknown if he will address the Federal Bureau of Investigations’ execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. The FBI and DOJ have faced immense criticism from Republicans for seeking the search warrant.

Generally, federal law enforcement officials don’t comment on ongoing investigations.

