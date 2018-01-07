Accused thieves set off fireworks in Florida mall to steal expensive Rolex

Sunrise, Florida Police released video from a New Year's Eve incident showing an accused thief attempting to steal a $11,400 Rolex by having an accomplice set off fireworks inside of a mall.

According to the video, a man is seen interacting with clerks inside of a Zales store at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise. At the end of the video, everyone in the store can be seen running. The video does not show fireworks shooting off.

Originally, the incident was reported as a shots fired call.

According to the Miami Herald, the fireworks went off outside of the store as a man tried on the Rolex. As the fireworks went off, customers and clerks took cover. That's when the customer got away with the expensive watch.

The Herald reported the Rolex is described as model No. 1626 with a blue face.