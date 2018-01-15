Abandoned newborn found at airport in Arizona

Phil Villarreal
7:29 AM, Jan 15, 2018
1 hour ago

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An abandoned newborn was found at Tucson International Airport, a spokeswoman for the airport said.

Butler said the baby was found after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the bathroom in presecurity near the rental car facility. The baby was healthy.

Tucson Airport Authority police and Tucson Airport Authority fire were the first to respond to the incident.

Tucson Fire spokesman Andy Skaggs said the baby was transported to the hospital.

