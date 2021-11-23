8-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An 8-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered in Sunday's tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Jackson Sparks, 8, passed away Tuesday, according to a post from Life Point Church on Facebook as well as an update shared on a GoFundMe fundraiser.

"This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away," the update reads.

Jackson's brother, Tucker Sparks, 12, continues to heal.

"Tucker, by the grace of God is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be being discharged home," the update continues.

"Any donation, large or small, is so appreciated and will make a big difference to the Sparks family," the GoFundMe donation page says. "Aaron and Sheri are people of faith, so please continue to lift them and their boys in prayer. Even if you're not able to give, please share their story."

Five other people were killed Sunday when a suspect sped his car into the crowd at the parade. Police identified that suspect as Darrell Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee.

The five other victims who were killed have been identified as Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 42, and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

