8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and numerous others are injured following a surge of the crowd during a performance by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld music festival Friday night.

The Associated Press reported that officials declared it a “mass casualty incident” by it just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The Houston fire chief told reporters that the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, which caused some people to panic.

The show was called off shortly after people began suffering injuries.

The fire chief says 17 people were transported to hospitals, including 11 people who were in cardiac arrest.

According to the news outlet, it's unclear if the eight people who died were among the 17 people taken to the hospitals.

An estimated 50,000 people attended the festival.

Drake had also joined Scott on-stage at the concert, which was live-streamed by Apple Music.

Saturday's show has been canceled, the AP reported.