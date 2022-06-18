7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry.

The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Nine people were reportedly stopped by Capitol Police, including several producers and the man who voices Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Robert Smigel.

The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Police said seven people were found in the Longworth House Office Building after it was closed. They added that the group of individuals had been asked earlier in the day by the agency to leave the building.

CBS told The Hollywood Reporter via a statement that the crew was there to shoot a comedy segment for the late-night show.

The network added that they were authorized to be there.

The USCP statement says the case remains "an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges."