5 missing after oil rig in Oklahoma explodes

QUINTON, Oklahoma — Five people are missing after a fiery explosion ripped through an eastern Oklahoma drilling rig Monday morning, sending plumes of black smoke into the air and leaving a derrick crumpled on the ground, an emergency official said.

Aerial footage from midday Monday showed several fires still burning at the site and the derrick, a towering metal structure above the well, collapsed onto the ground.

Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain says that she couldn't immediately confirm any injuries or fatalities.

Cain said state environmental and regulatory officials have been notified and were heading to the scene. A local emergency dispatcher said the sheriff, undersheriff and county emergency management director are all on the scene.

The drilling site was being operated by Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy, said Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates oil and gas operators. Telephone and email messages left with Red Mountain were not immediately returned.

Skinner said a company that specializes in rig fires and other well control problems also responded to the blaze.

Officials said about 15 workers were working on an oil rig when it exploded; one person was treated at the scene. The explosion happened in a wooded area.

The company confirms this was a drilling rig, however, they are not sure what they were drilling for.

To OCC knowledge, they do not believe the OCC has handled anything with this company before.

OCC has two people out on the scene dealing with this from an environmental standpoint.

State Emergency Management says they have contacted the DEQ and the Corporation Commission because of the type of incident.

Officials said nitrous oxide is leaking.