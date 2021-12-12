4 women met Maxwell as teens. They're accusing her as adults

NEW YORK (AP) — An aspiring musician, a young British model, a struggling middle school dropout and an impressionable high school student were the four key witnesses to testify against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in her sex-abuse trial.

The four women’s testimony in Manhattan federal court offered sordid details about allegations Maxwell groomed them to participate in sexual massages with Epstein. Three of the four women testified using pseudonyms or only their first names to protect their privacy.

The defense says Maxwell is taking the fall for Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019. The government's case finished Friday. Defense attorneys are expected to put on their case next week.