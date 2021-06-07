4 kids among 6 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday. Four of the victims were children.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and children ranging in age from 2 to 11.

According to LEX18, the children were 2-year-old Jack Greene, 5-year-old Brayden Boxwell, 9-year-old Karmen Greene and 11-year-old Santanna Greene.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County.

LEX18 reports that Caudill and 9-year-old Karmen Greene were pronounced dead at the scene.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the Archdiocese of Lexington and a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Francis, has offered to pay for the funeral expenses of the Greene family, according to LEX18.

May Jesus welcome the little children and victims into His loving arms in Eternal Life!😥❤️🙏 #missionaryofmercy pic.twitter.com/wTo25RanXF — Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) June 6, 2021

LEX18 reports that Sichko was a witness to the crash. He told the station it was, "the most tragic situation I’ve seen in a long time."

The crash remains under investigation. It's the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.