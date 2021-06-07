Watch
NewsNational

Actions

4 kids among 6 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
police lights generic.png
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 09:00:20-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday. Four of the victims were children.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and children ranging in age from 2 to 11.

According to LEX18, the children were 2-year-old Jack Greene, 5-year-old Brayden Boxwell, 9-year-old Karmen Greene and 11-year-old Santanna Greene.

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County.

LEX18 reports that Caudill and 9-year-old Karmen Greene were pronounced dead at the scene.

Father Jim Sichko, a priest with the Archdiocese of Lexington and a missionary of mercy commissioned by Pope Francis, has offered to pay for the funeral expenses of the Greene family, according to LEX18.

LEX18 reports that Sichko was a witness to the crash. He told the station it was, "the most tragic situation I’ve seen in a long time."

The crash remains under investigation. It's the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.