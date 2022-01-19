Watch
$250,000 reward offered in stabbing death of 24-year-old in Los Angeles

AP
These undated photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a wanted poster for 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith who has been identified in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, and are seeking the publics help in finding Smith. West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of Kupfer, a 24-year-old Pacific Palisades resident, who was killed at a business in the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue on Jan. 13, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:19:04-05

A $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of stabbing a 24-year-old woman in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police have named 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, who was killed at a furniture store on Jan. 13.

Police said Smith is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large.

Police said the attack was random, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that a customer found Kupfer's body.

CBS LA and ABC 7 reported that the reward jumped to $250,000 thanks to private donations totaling $50,000.

According to the news outlets, surveillance video captured Smith shopping at several stores, including a 7-Eleven after the deadly attack.

