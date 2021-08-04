Watch
16 destinations added to CDC's 'very high' COVID-19 travel risk list

David Zalubowski/AP
Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:35 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:35:36-04

The Centers for Disease Control added 16 destinations to its list of places Americans should avoid traveling to during the pandemic.

Greece, Ireland and Iran are now among the countries in the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID-19.

Other destinations include:

  • Andorra
  • Curaçao
  • Gibraltar
  • Guadeloupe
  • Isle of Man
  • Kazakhstan
  • Lesotho
  • Libya
  • Malta
  • Martinique
  • Saint Barthelemy
  • Saint Martin
  • US Virgin Islands

The Centers for Disease Control discourages international travel, regardless of the country, for people who are not fully vaccinated.

