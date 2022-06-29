100 firefighters battle blaze at Maryland camp

About 100 firefighters battled a large fire at a Jewish summer camp for boys in Maryland on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on social media by Camp Airy, camp officials said the blaze occurred around 7:30 a.m. in its dining hall.

Camp officials said no one was injured and all campers, counselors and staff are safe.

In its statement, the camp said the extent of the damage is unknown.

"We want to applaud our counselors and senior staff for keeping our campers calm and safe throughout the event," the camp said.

According to CNN, the camp is located about 7 miles from Camp David.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.