1 killed, 5 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Missouri are investigating what led to one person being fatally shot and five others being wounded outside a Kansas City bar over the weekend.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened in Westport around 11 p.m. Sunday.

MSHP spokesperson Bill Lowe said a large disturbance began inside Westport Ale House and spilled outside where multiple shots rang out.

At that point in time, three off-duty KCPD officers who were working at the ale house returned fire.

It is unknown if anyone was struck by the officers' fire.

Authorities say the five victims are in stable condition.

Lowe said there was no indication there is a remaining threat to the public.

Broadway and surrounding roads in the area were closed overnight but reopened several hours later.

While "enhanced security/screenings," including closing roads and the use of metal detectors, are used in Westport on Fridays and Saturdays, the Westport Regional Business League says that is not the case on Sundays due to the typical size of the crowds.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to news of the shooting in a statement via Twitter.

With multiple police officers and security guards present, we still saw a shoot out on the streets of our city. The easy access to guns and the total lack of safeguards in our state to keep people from carrying them almost anywhere continues to put our people at risk each day. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 11, 2022

Addi Weakley at KSHB first reported this story.