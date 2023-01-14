Watch Now
$1.35 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn Friday Night

Mega Millions Lottery
Posted at 11:03 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 23:37:48-05

The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.35 Billion Mega Millions were drawn on Friday night.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot is the second-largest jackpot in the lottery's history. The winning numbers are 61-30-45-46-43-14.

It's been nearly three months since someone won the Mega Millions jackpot, pushing the total to over a billion dollars. The only other time the jackpot was this large was on Oct. 23, 2018, when a $1.537 billion ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the top lottery prize are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

