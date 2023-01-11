Watch Now
$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn

Mega Millions
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 10, 2023
The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn Tuesday night.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot is one of the largest jackpots ever. The winning numbers are 15-13-7-18-14-9. You can also view them on the graphic below.

It's been nearly three months since someone won the Mega Millions jackpot, pushing the total to over a billion dollars.

The odds of winning the top lottery prize are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

