$1.1 Billion Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn

The highly anticipated winning numbers for the $1.1 Billion Mega Millions were drawn Tuesday night.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot is one of the largest jackpots ever. The winning numbers are 15-13-7-18-14-9. You can also view them on the graphic below.

WFTS

It's been nearly three months since someone won the Mega Millions jackpot, pushing the total to over a billion dollars.

The odds of winning the top lottery prize are about 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

