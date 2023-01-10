Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend

Watch Now
Gene J. Puskar/AP
A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 10, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — After nearly three months of lottery losing, will someone break the trend Tuesday night and win a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot?

Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. EST but it usually takes a couple hours before it's clear if there is a winner.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $568.7 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

