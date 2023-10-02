Watch Now
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday night's drawing

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 06:39:20-04

Get your tickets ready: An estimated $1.04 billion dollar jackpot could be yours in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The massive prize is the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history, Powerball said.

If a player were to pick all the right numbers in Monday’s drawing, they’d have the option of a lump sum payment of $478.2 million – before taxes.

The jackpot crossed the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday: white balls 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46 and red Powerball 22.

While no one scored the top prize Saturday, there were more than 2.5 million winning tickets at lesser values, including two tickets winning $2 million and five tickets winning $1 million, the lottery announced.

Overall, your odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, the lottery says. But the chances of winning a grand prize are exceedingly slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

Monday night’s drawing will happen at 10:59 ET. You can watch it on Powerball’s YouTube channel.

