Woman arrested for setting fire to her Phoenix condo

abc15.com staff , Joe Enea
8:26 AM, Jan 2, 2018
3 hours ago

The person who lives in the burning residence has been identified as a person of interest in the fire. The person who lives in the burning residence has been identified as a person of interest in the fire. The person who lives in the burning residence has been identified as a person of interest in the fire. The person who lives in the burning residence has been identified as a person of interest in the fire.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A woman has been arrested after setting fire to her condo early Tuesday morning in Phoenix. 

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews from Phoenix and Glendale were called to fight a blaze that involved a single unit of an apartment complex.

Tameika Austin, age 37, who lived at the residence, reportedly told police, “I hate my mom’s stuff she got me. I threw stuff in the bathroom toilet and lit it on fire.” 

She was arrested and charged with arson of an occupied structure. 

Two other units were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top