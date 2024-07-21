President Biden throughout the years

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - President Joe Biden, right, walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House, May 13, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) AP

President Joe Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., Saturday, July 13, 2024. President Biden is returning to Washington earlier than planned following the attack at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, May 15, 2022. President Biden and the first lady will attend the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden greets people as he walks in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh, Pa., Saturday, March 17, 2012. (AP Photo/John Heller) John Heller/AP

FILE - Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photos with then-Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Monday March 5, 2012. President Biden is planning a virtual meeting with Mexican President Obrador. The meeting, on Monday, March 1, 2021, is a chance for the pair to talk more fully about migration, treating the coronavirus and cooperating on economic and national security issues. (AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini, File) Alexandre Meneghini/AP

First lady Jill Biden speaks at Tidewater Community College, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Portsmouth, Va. President Biden and the first lady are in coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Richard Montgomery High School, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md. A federal judge in Kansas has refused to block nationwide enforcement of a new Biden administration rule requiring firearms dealers to conduct background checks on buyers at gun shows, leaving Texas as the only state so far where a legal challenge has succeeded. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) AP

President Joe Biden greets people as he arrives in Norfolk, Va., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. President Biden is visiting naval installations in Virginia on Sunday to kick off the holiday week by hosting a screening of the movie "Wonka" and having a "friendsgiving" meal with service members and their relatives. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

FILE - President Joe Biden signs into law S. 2938, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act gun safety bill, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, June 25, 2022. Republican support for gun restrictions is slipping a year after Congress passed the most comprehensive firearms control legislation in decades with bipartisan support, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, May 15, 2022. President Biden and the first lady will attend the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Republicans have insisted for months that they have the grounds to launch impeachment proceedings against President Biden. On Thursday, they will begin formally making their case to the public and their skeptical colleagues in the Senate.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik/AP

FILE - President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Even before Air Force One touches down in Brussels to bring President Biden to three summits in one Thursday, Western allies have already found what they are looking for, that all too rare sense of unity. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Patrick Semansky/AP

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as first lady Jill Biden watches standing at the top of the steps of Air Force One before boarding at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. President Biden said during and interview broadcasted on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, that U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of Chinese intimidation. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File) Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk towards Making One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, as they head to Philadelphia where President Biden will deliver a prime-time address and is expected to sound an alarm about what he views as "extremist" threats to American democracy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

President Biden walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, following a visit to meet with House Democrats. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/AP

President Joe Biden talks with his granddaughter Natalie Biden, left, and Col. Matthew Jones, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, right, before boarding Air Force One for a trip to San Diego, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. President Biden is traveling to meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden talks to students at Brookland Middle School, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Washington, as first lady Jill Biden talks with Brookland Middle School science teacher Michelle Taylor, right rear. President Biden has encouraged every school district to promote vaccines, including with on-site clinics, to protect students as they return to school amid a resurgence of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) AP

FILE - President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Nov. 15, 2021. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, the Biden administration will announce 17 projects across the U.S. to expand renewable energy access in rural areas, particularly for Native American tribes. The projects, which will cost $366 million, are funded by the infrastructure law Biden signed in 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) AP

FILE - President Joe Biden drives a Cadillac Lyriq through the show room during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans portray Biden's policy to promote electric vehicles as unfair for consumers and government overreach. Biden and Democrats have been less vocal and more nuanced, advocating Biden's climate reduction goals while promoting homegrown technology over competition from China. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next