Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

President Biden plans to propose free preschool during Wednesday's address to Congress, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Generic image
Toy room for children classroom preschool daycare
Posted at 8:41 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 20:41:10-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will call for free preschool for all three- and four-year-old children as part of his American Families Plan.

That's according to White House officials, who say the $200 billion investment is to be unveiled Wednesday in Biden's address to Congress.

The $1 trillion-plus package focuses on so-called human infrastructure — child care, health care, education and other core aspects of everyday life.

It would be paid for by hiking taxes on very high-income households — those making more than $400,000 a year.

With details still in flux, members of Congress are spending the final hours before Wednesday night’s address trying to ensure their priorities are included.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.