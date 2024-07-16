GALLERY | Republican National Convention
An inside look at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, WI
In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS Make America Wealthy Again was the theme of the day. No doubt that the economy is very much on delegates’ minds. Grocery prices are at the top of the list.Photo by: WFTS Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united.Photo by: WFTS Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast Monday. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united.Photo by: WFTS Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united.Photo by: WFTS Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups.Photo by: WFTS Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups.Photo by: WFTS Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups.Photo by: WFTS The big surprise of Day 1 was Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance for his VP running mate. Vance was on the convention floor when the announcement was made.Photo by: WFTS The big surprise of Day 1 was Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance for his VP running mate. Vance was on the convention floor when the announcement was made.Photo by: WFTS Eric Trump was the big surprise speaker at this morning’s Florida Delegation breakfast meeting. July 16, 2024Photo by: WFTS Eric Trump was the big surprise speaker at this morning’s Florida Delegation breakfast meeting. July 16, 2024Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts.Photo by: WFTS