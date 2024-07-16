Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

Make America Wealthy Again was the theme of the day. No doubt that the economy is very much on delegates’ minds. Grocery prices are at the top of the list. WFTS

Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united. WFTS

Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast Monday. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united. WFTS

Day 1 | The Florida delegation kicked off the 2024 Republican National Convention with a big breakfast. Lots of enthusiasm for Trump, winning Florida big, and being united. WFTS

Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups. WFTS

Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups. WFTS

Convention delegates can walk by exhibits and booth sponsored by all kinds of groups. WFTS

The big surprise of Day 1 was Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance for his VP running mate. Vance was on the convention floor when the announcement was made. WFTS

The big surprise of Day 1 was Trump’s selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance for his VP running mate. Vance was on the convention floor when the announcement was made. WFTS

Eric Trump was the big surprise speaker at this morning’s Florida Delegation breakfast meeting. July 16, 2024 WFTS

Eric Trump was the big surprise speaker at this morning’s Florida Delegation breakfast meeting. July 16, 2024 WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

In between sessions, RNC delegates spend lots of time looking at all the political swag for sale. Historically, the most sought after items are political buttons (tops), bumper stickers, hats, and t-shirts. WFTS

Prev 1 / Ad Next