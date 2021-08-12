Biden will push Congress to take action to lower prescription drug prices during Thursday remarks

President Joe Biden on Thursday will call on Congress to take up action to lower prescription drug prices during televised remarks from the White House.

According to a press release from the White House, Biden will call on Congress to take up legislation that would change Medicare policies and allow the agency to negotiate the best price for prescription drugs. He's also asking Congress to establish a cap on the amount that Medicare beneficiaries pay out-of-pocket for drugs.

Biden's remarks will come a month after he signed a sweeping executive order that aimed to regulate anti-competitive behavior among large U.S.-based corporations. Among the provisions enacted was an order to support federal programs that import drugs from Canada in an effort to lower prices abroad.

Biden will deliver his remarks at 11:15 a.m. at the White House. Later on Friday, Biden will travel back to his home state of Delaware.

Biden was in the midst of a two-week vacation in his home state but returned to the White House earlier this week after the Senate passed his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. That bill now heads to the House, where it's expected to pass before Biden signs it into law.