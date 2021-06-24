Biden to meet with group of senators Thursday to discuss potential infrastructure agreement

President Joe Biden is set to meet with a bipartisan group of U.S. senators Thursday to discuss the ongoing infrastructure bill negotiations amid reports that a “framework” has been reached.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that White House senior staff had two “productive” meetings Wednesday with the senators who have been negotiating the legislation.

“The group made progress towards an outline of a potential agreement, and the president has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in-person,” Psaki said Wednesday evening.

That meeting is set to take place at about 11:45 a.m. ET on Thursday.

CNN and The Washington Post are among the outlets reporting that the group of five Republicans and five Democrats reached a “framework” of a deal that includes hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending to improve and sustain the nation’s infrastructure.

Still, the senators say there are details that need to be worked out.

The exact dollar amount in the bill has not yet been announced, nor has the plan for how the lawmakers want to pay for the measure. Though, senators have said they plan to offset much of the new spending.

The negotiations over the legislation have been going on for many weeks now. At first, the Biden administration was negotiating with senators directly. But after those talks fell through earlier this month, the president urged Congress members to develop a bipartisan proposal that he hopes will be more responsive to the nation’s needs.

Originally, Biden laid out a vision of spending $2.2 trillion on infrastructure as part of his American Jobs Plan. Republican offers have fallen far short of that, with the highest being short of $1 trillion.