Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden administration extends eviction moratorium until July 31

items.[0].image.alt
Greg Nash/AP
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Virus Outbreak Congress
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 10:16:24-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point.

The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.