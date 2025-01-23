'Wicked,' 'Emilia Pérez' lead Oscar nominations

As fresh fires raced across the Los Angeles region, an embattled movie industry lined up behind the Netflix narco-musical about transgender identity "Emilia Pérez" in Oscar nominations Thursday.

Jacques Audiard's "Emilia Pérez," a Spanish language, French-made film, dominated the nominations with a leading 13 nominations, including best picture and best actress for Karla Sophia Gascon, making her the first openly trans actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

Another musical — "Wicked," the smash Broadway adaptation — came away with nearly as many nominations. Jon M. Chu's lavish "Wizard of Oz" riff scored 10 nominations, including best picture and acting nods for its stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The nominees for best picture are: "Anora"; "The Brutalist"; "A Complete Unknown"; "Conclave"; "Dune: Part Two"; "Emilia Pérez"; "I'm Still Here."; "Nickel Boys"; "The Substance"; "Wicked."

The nominees for best supporting actor are: Yura Borisov, "Anora"; Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"; Edward Norton, "A Complete Unknown"; Guy Pearce, "The Brutalist"; Jeremy Strong, "The Apprentice."

The nominees for Best Supporting Actress are: Monica Barbaro, "A Complete Unknown"; Felicity Jones, "The Brutalist"; Ariana Grande, "Wicked"; Isabella Rossellini, "Conclave"; Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez."

The nominees for original screenplay are: "Anora"; "The Brutalist"; "A Real Pain"; "September 5"; "The Substance."

"This has certainly been a difficult time for Los Angeles, where many members of our film community industry work and live. But the last several weeks have proven what we already know to be true: our film industry and Los Angeles are resilient, and for almost a century, the Oscars have brought us together to unite and celebrate our global film community," Janet Yang, the academy's president, said before nominees were announced.

The nominations had originally been planned for Jan. 17. But after wildfires on Jan. 7 began burning through the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas around Los Angeles, leaving behind historic levels of destruction, the academy extended its voting window and twice postponed the nominations announcement.

With so many in the film industry reeling from the fires, some called on the academy to cancel the Oscars altogether. Academy leaders have argued the March 2 ceremony must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience for the industry. Organizers have vowed this year's awards will "celebrate the work that unites us as a global film community and acknowledge those who fought so bravely against the wildfires."

"We will reflect on the recent events while highlighting the strength, creativity, and optimism that defines Los Angeles and our industry," Bill Kramer, academy chief executive, and Yang said in an email to members Wednesday.

But much of the usual frothiness Hollywood's award season has been severely curtailed due to the fires, which continue to burn. The film academy canceled its annual nominees luncheon. Other events have been postponed or downsized. On Wednesday, Kramer and Yang said original song nominees won't be performed this year. Conan O'Brien, whose Pacific Palisades home was spared by the fires, is hosting.

With Trump now in office, was 'The Apprentice' nominated?

Yes.

One of 2024's most audacious films, "The Apprentice," dramatized the formative years of President Donald Trump' s emergence in New York real estate under the tutelage of attorney Roy Cohn. Both Sebastian Stan (who plays Trump) and Jeremy Strong (Cohn) were borderline contenders for best actor and best supporting actor, respectively. Trump has called those involved with the film "human scum."

Strong was nominated for best supporting actor Thursday morning and Stan snagged a best actor nomination for "The Apprentice" as well.