New York (CNN) — Veterans Day honors active and former US service members annually on November 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I.

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, giving many office workers and students a long weekend.

Since it’s a federal holiday, many government institutions and banks will be closed. Here’s what’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2024.

Retail

Major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Kroger and other grocery chains will be open on Monday. Costco will also be open.

Veterans will be able to get freebies and perks at different retailers and restaurants on Monday. For example, veterans and active-duty military can get a free medium sub, drink , and chips or cookie at Firehouse Subs and a complimentary entrée and drink from a prix fixe menu at California Pizza Kitchen. Texas Roadhouse also offers a free meal to veterans and active-duty military every year.

Make sure to check local stores and restaurants for their hours.

Financial services

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citibank and TD Bank branches will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Federal Reserve banks will also be closed.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be trading on Veterans Day.

Postal services

UPS will be operating as normal on Veterans Day. FedEx will be open as usual as well, with the exception of modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy.

USPS will not be sending or delivering mail on Monday.