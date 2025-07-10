Walmart recalled Ozark Trail water bottle after 2 people reported permanent vision loss from the lid

Walmart has recalled a water bottle sold nationwide after the lid of the bottle caused permanent vision loss to two people.

The Ozark Trail 64 oz water bottles have been recalled after three people reported being struck in the face by the lid, which had "forcefully ejected" from the bottle, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Walmart said three people reported the issue, and two experienced permanent vision loss after being hit in the eye by the lid.

The bottles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com since 2017.

More information here.