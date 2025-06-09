Vintage Pyrex fetches thousands in booming collectibles market

One seller on eBay has a 1970s 2-quart Pyrex casserole dish listed for $100,000. And while it's doubtful they'll get a buyer at that price, many of these vintage crockeries do sell for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

First pioneered in 1915, Corning pivoted the use of their borosilicate glass that could withstand extreme heat and cold without breaking from railroad lanterns to baking dishes. The baking dishes' unbroken staying power, combined with nostalgia, drives a most unusual collector's market.

The market for vintage Pyrex

People have long collected baseball cards, coins, comic books and classic cars. Especially in America, many are inspired and driven by the treasure hunt for items whose worth is set not so much by their intrinsic properties, but by their perceived value. Nostalgia is a factor, as is a feeling of personal achievement when they score a particularly good find.

Social media has taken many of these searches for buried collectibles to new heights. Whole communities have sprung up on Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, based around a brand, a collection or similarly grouped items.

In the case of Pyrex, all of these are true. And there's an added benefit. The dishes are still usable and hold their value beyond the intangibles because of how well they are made. Even before collectability became a factor, there was a strong tradition of handing Pyrex down through generations.

Ashley Wali at Wanderlux recalls, "Every time I see a pink and white Gooseberry casserole dish, I'm transported back to childhood. My mom didn't have many keepsakes from our grandmother, so this one that was passed down was an especially important part of our holidays and special occasions. My sister has already laid claim to it, and I know it will play an important role in our family gatherings for many more years."

Sustainability and retro charm play a role in the interest in Pyrex collecting, and in the increasingly higher prices people are willing to pay to get their hands on it. So what makes this cookware different?

Made to last

The holy grail of dishware collecting is a true PYREX pie plate or bread mold. In 1908, Corning Incorporated developed a new type of glass for battery jars and railroad lanterns. This Nonex glass could withstand extreme heat and cold and rarely, if ever, broke. The only problem: there's a limited market for items that never need to be replaced. Salvation came in the form of Bessie Littleton, wife of a Corning physicist, who tested the company's glass as a tool for baking. In true corporate fashion, pie plus Nonex became PYREX.

The cookware was famous and quite expensive. In the 1940s and 50s, Corning shifted from making PYREX with borosilicate glass to making it with tempered soda lime glass that was almost as resistant to breakages due to heat and cold. It still lasted a lifetime, but was more affordable. It's also much better for the environment, requires less energy to create and is more durable when dropped.

"My parents married in 1965 and received Pyrex dishes as wedding gifts. They still have them and use them. In my childhood, I remember watching homemade bread dough rise in a Pyrex bowl. And popcorn from the air popper was sometimes served in a Pyrex dish. My mom has used the same Pyrex dish every Thanksgiving for her homemade stuffing for many years; it broke about two years ago. My parents still use their Pyrex for family Sunday lunches for everything, from sides to desserts," says Heidi Bender from Tons of Thanks.

Corning also started experimenting with unique and limited-run designs. That made Pyrex stand out amongst more mundane bakeware and created specific memories.

"In our house, Pyrex was more than cookware; it was practically part of the family. My mom's thrifted treasures, especially her prized Snowflake Blue casserole dish, always showed up at birthdays and holidays, each with its own backstory, and those colorful dishes still remind me of the laughter around the table," shares Bella Bucchiotti with xoxoBella.

Formulas change, value doesn't

The Corning Museum of Glass notes, "According to research done by Pyrex collector Dianne Williams, over 150 different glass compositions have been used for Pyrex-branded products since 1915, including different formulations of borosilicate, aluminosilicate and heat- and air-tempered soda-lime glass."

Corning made things more confusing by rebranding PYREX into Pyrex, the trademark that they license to various manufacturers. These individual manufacturers use their own approaches. In France, International Cookware uses borosilicate. Instant Brand, in the United States, uses almost entirely soda lime glass, with a few unspecified exceptions.

Still, it's the nostalgia that drives many enthusiasts, although they've recently been joined by younger collectors who also see the value of the cookware as they explore a more back-to-basics approach. They're using their grandmothers' recipes, so why not use the iconic dishes they also used?

Leah Ingram, with Bagels and Lasagna, shares, "Not only do I have memories of my mother and grandmother's vintage Pyrex, but I've started collecting it myself. In fact, for my last birthday, my mother bought me three pieces of the crazy daisy pattern, which I did not have. I also collect vintage Corningware. Having these pieces in my kitchen makes me feel closer to family members who are no longer around."

Vintage Pyrex in modern kitchens

Contemporary recipes fit fine within vintage Pyrex, whether you're using it for cooking, serving or storage. It's easy to prepare and make a ravioli spinach bake in a classic Pyrex casserole dish. The family will love the meatless, healthy lasagna alternative. Follow it up with retro desserts in even cooler retro Pyrex bowls for a touch of nostalgia even your kids will appreciate.

Heading to the church potluck or community picnic? A colorful vintage casserole dish is the perfect vessel for a bold and crunchy ramen noodle coleslaw that bridges the gap between nostalgic charm and modern flavors.

Themed dinners are popular even if you're not a collector. But imagine how your party would stand out with retro-themed dishes like orange fluff salad served with a similarly vintage-tinged aesthetic.

Build your vintage Pyrex collection

It's recommended to start small with one or two dishes if you're interested in collecting Pyrex. Research patterns, production years and markings, and pick your favorite. Then begin your quest. Shop at thrift stores, estate sales and online marketplaces like eBay and Etsy.

Margarita Ibbott at DownshiftingPRO says, "I love searching for old Pyrex pieces when I am at a garage sale or thrifting. We did not have these growing up, but I love the nostalgia, color and floral patterns, whether in mixing bowls or casseroles. It's a true treasure hunt. You would be surprised how often you find pieces at yard or estate sales and flea markets, too!"

Research can seem tedious, but it's the best way to ensure you know what you are getting and what it's really worth. There's probably a reason why eBay auctions list the same item at radically different prices. Double-check all the pictures and look for the Corning and Pyrex stamp under the handle or on the base. Pay attention to chips, cracks and fading. A cracked pan might still look nice on your shelf, but not in your oven.

Baked to perfection

Whether for practical use or to display your vintage design aesthetic, collectible Pyrex containers and bakeware fit in perfectly in any kitchen. You can also invest in good second-hand finds to sell at a markup. But their true value comes when you make and enhance family memories: gathered around the table to eat, or teaching your kids how to prepare the dishes your parents once made.

Kristin King is the creator of Dizzy Busy and Hungry, where she has been sharing practical, family-friendly recipes since 2013. She is also the author of "Dinner Time Sanity Saver Cookbook," offering stress-free meal solutions. Kristin lives in New Jersey with her husband, two sons and four cats, balancing her corporate career with her love of cooking and the outdoors.