Universal Orlando releases first look at Wizarding World's Ministry of Magic

Department of Magical Creatures
Universal Orlando Resort
Department of Magical Creatures
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort released a first look at the latest installation of Wizarding World—a recreation of the British Ministry of Magic.

The Ministry of Magic will be the set of the new attraction at Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

Universal said that guests will enter the Ministry through the Métro-Floo Corrido.

Métro-Floo Corridor

They will then emerge into the Ministry of Magic Atrium from a fireplace-like structure.

Atrium.jpg

Harry Potter fans will notice many details from the movies, including Dolores Umbridge's office, complete with Higgledy, Umbridge's former house elf.

Higgledy

The ride is scheduled to open with the new Universal Epic Universe on May 22, 2025.

