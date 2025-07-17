Trump underwent vascular testing due to leg swelling: White House

President Donald Trump underwent vascular testing due to swelling in his legs and got results all within the normal limit, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In a press conference on Thursday, Leavitt stated that Trump had noticed "mild swelling in his lower legs," prompting the White House medical team to evaluate him.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," said Leavitt.

Leavitt also addressed online photos that show bruising on the back of the president's hand. She said the bruising was caused by "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

Leavitt said that "the president remains in excellent health."