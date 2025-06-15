Trump praises military force at US Army’s 250th anniversary parade

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump praised the United States Army as the “greatest, fiercest and bravest fighting force” at the conclusion of a grand display of military might in the nation’s capital Saturday as the Army celebrated its 250th birthday with a parade.

“Time and again, America’s enemies have learned that if you threaten the American people, our soldiers are coming for you. Your defeat will be certain, your demise will be final, and your downfall will be total and complete,“ Trump said Saturday, offering a stark message amid a time of conflict across the globe.

“The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud,” Trump told US Army soldiers gathered at the National Mall.

The military parade coincided with the president’s 79th birthday and took place as crowds across the country attended “No Kings” protests, denouncing what organizers described as Trump’s authoritarian policies. The president was welcomed to his parade stand with pomp, circumstance and an impromptu birthday celebration. He arrived to a 21-gun salute — and as the cannons fired, members of the crowd began singing “Happy Birthday to You.”

The parade featured several million pounds of military hardware, including dozens of M1-A1 Abrams tanks and Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles rolling through the streets of DC, as well as Howitzers and other artillery pieces.

Nearly 7,000 soldiers were set to participate in the largest military parade the city has seen in decades, which officials have estimated could cost up to $45 million. The event told the story of the Army through its 250-year history, beginning with the Revolutionary War and tracing through major conflicts.

The eras of Army history were represented with vintage uniforms and equipment. As each era began, the parade emcee gave a brief history of the conflict and described the equipment.

The Army celebration has been in the works for two years, though planning for the parade, which was the Trump White House’s idea, began a couple of months ago. Trump’s desire for a large military parade — featuring all of the military services — dates to his first term. But it was scrapped at the time amid concerns about the price tag and optics of such a display of power.

Trump vowed a patriotic show unlike anything seen before and said it would take place regardless of the stormy weather expected in the nation’s capital. The parade ran ahead of schedule and a few events, such as an F-22 flyover, appeared to be canceled because of the weather.

While the president was focused on the military parade in DC, scores of Americans attended “No Kings” protests around the country. More than 2,000 protests across all 50 states were planned through the movement, which seeks to reject “authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy.”

Although the “No Kings” organizers deliberately did not hold protests in DC to avoid drawing attention to the parade, some demonstrators rallied in the nation’s capital, holding signs with phrases such as “No Fascist USA” and “No Kings.”

The military parade and protests have been amplified by a week of demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles and other major cities. Trump federalized 4,000 members of the California National Guard against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s will, with orders to protect federal buildings and personnel amid immigration protests in Los Angeles.

Some states sought to get ahead of Saturday protests by deploying their state’s National Guard. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed his state’s this week ahead of planned protests, including a No Kings event in San Antonio on Saturday. Gov. Mike Kehoe activated Missouri’s National Guard on Thursday “as a precautionary measure in reaction to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.”