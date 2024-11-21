Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be U.S. attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name.

Bondi is a longtime Trump ally and was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial when he was accused — but not convicted — of abusing his power as he tried to condition U.S. military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former Vice President Joe Biden.

She has been chair at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank established by former Trump administration staffers.

Bondi is from Tampa and spent more than 18 years as a prosecutor. She was Florida’s first female attorney general.